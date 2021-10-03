Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157.53 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $512.03 million and $157.53 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00015740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

