Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

