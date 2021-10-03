Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

