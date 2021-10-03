Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.05 Million

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $441.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 770,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDK Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

