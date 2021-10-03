Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.00. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

