Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.08). Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

