Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,196. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

