Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 295,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,210. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

