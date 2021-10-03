Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.70. 1,388,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

