Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 715,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,323. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

