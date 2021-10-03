Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.92. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.