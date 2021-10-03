Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 1,436,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,374. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

