Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Titan International by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,292. Titan International has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

