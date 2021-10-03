Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211,600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,614 shares of company stock worth $5,001,825 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

