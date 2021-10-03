Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.26. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 7,010,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

