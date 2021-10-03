Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.