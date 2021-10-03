Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.