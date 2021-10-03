Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

