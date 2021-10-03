Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

