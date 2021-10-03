Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

RCM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.57. 1,466,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

