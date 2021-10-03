Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

