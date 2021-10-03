Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is ($0.83). AXIS Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

