Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $907.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.83 million and the highest is $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $416.69 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

