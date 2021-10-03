Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $41.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $44.38 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $155.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.94 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVX traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. 10,853,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

