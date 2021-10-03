Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

