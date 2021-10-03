Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

