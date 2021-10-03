Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

SJM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.69. 659,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

