Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

