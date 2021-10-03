Zacks Investment Research Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Hence, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth. The company expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production within 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, indicating a decline from 2020 levels. This is likely to hurt the company’s bottom line, as natural gas contributes primarily to the its production. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. Also, it is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Antero Resources stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.