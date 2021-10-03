Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

AX stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.