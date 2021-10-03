Zacks Investment Research Lowers First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.