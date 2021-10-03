Zacks Investment Research Lowers Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

KMTUY stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

