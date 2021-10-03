Zacks Investment Research Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.70.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $332.91 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $425.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

