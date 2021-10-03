Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MVBF opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MVB Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

