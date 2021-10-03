Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

