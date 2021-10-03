Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.