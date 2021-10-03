Zacks Investment Research Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

VWAGY opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

