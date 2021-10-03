Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $101.17 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.