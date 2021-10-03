Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Buy

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

