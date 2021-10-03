Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0008

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $389,658.50 and $527.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.22 or 0.99827937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.52 or 0.07070242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

