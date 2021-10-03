Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock worth $7,829,634 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

