Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.86.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.14 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $93,764,311. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

