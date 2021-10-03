ZumCoin Price Up 2% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $849,438.55 and $43.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

