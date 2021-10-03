Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,245 shares of company stock worth $3,918,691 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zuora by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

