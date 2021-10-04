$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

