$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,063,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 208,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

