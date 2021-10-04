$0.33 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 65.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

