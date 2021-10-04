$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.95. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

