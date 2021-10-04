0xBitcoin Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $782,294.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

