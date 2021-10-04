$1.01 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.