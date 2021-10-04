$1.01 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.