$1.70 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.08. 164,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $178.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.